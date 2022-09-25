'Well played: Twiterrati hail Virat Kohli after star batsman slams splendid half-century in Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20

Virat Kohli | ANI

Virat Kohli led the chase for India with a fantastic half-century against Australia in the 3rd T20 at Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

Kohli who arrived in the middle after the dismissal of KL Rahul, smashed the Australian attack to all parts of the park.

The star batsman reached his 50 in 37 deliveries.

Fans shared their delight on social media.

Here are a few reactions.

