e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Well played: Twiterrati hail Virat Kohli after star batsman slams splendid half-century in Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20

'Well played: Twiterrati hail Virat Kohli after star batsman slams splendid half-century in Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli | ANI

Virat Kohli led the chase for India with a fantastic half-century against Australia in the 3rd T20 at Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25.

Kohli who arrived in the middle after the dismissal of KL Rahul, smashed the Australian attack to all parts of the park.

The star batsman reached his 50 in 37 deliveries.

Fans shared their delight on social media.

Here are a few reactions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli's epic celebration after Men in Blue clinch T20 series, watch

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli's epic celebration after Men in Blue clinch T20 series, watch

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav lead Men in Blue to thrilling 6-wicket win in 3rd ODI,...

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav lead Men in Blue to thrilling 6-wicket win in 3rd ODI,...

'Well played: Twiterrati hail Virat Kohli after star batsman slams splendid half-century in Ind vs...

'Well played: Twiterrati hail Virat Kohli after star batsman slams splendid half-century in Ind vs...

'Honeymoon streaming live?': Rohit Sharma kissing Dinesh Karthik on TV breaks internet

'Honeymoon streaming live?': Rohit Sharma kissing Dinesh Karthik on TV breaks internet

Ind vs Aus: Cameron Green scores fastest fifty v Men in Blue in T20Is

Ind vs Aus: Cameron Green scores fastest fifty v Men in Blue in T20Is