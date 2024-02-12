Weissenhaus Chess Challenge: D Gukesh Crashes To His 4th Straight Loss

D Gukesh and Fabiano Caruana. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh fumbled again and went down fighting against world number two Fabiano Caruana of United States in the first game of the quarterfinals in the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess challenge in Germany.

Gukesh had a slight advantage in the middle game against Caruana but that slipped off quickly and the American Grandmaster pounced on his opportunity thereafter to take the full point home. The game lasted 39 moves.

With just one game under the classical time control, Gukesh needs to win the return game to stay in contention to go to the semifinals. After three losses under rapid time control, this was Gukesh’s fourth straight loss in the event.

Magnus Carlsen beaten in 37 moves by Alireza Firouza:

On a day when Alireza Firouza of France scored an upset victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway, Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan made most of his chances to beat world champion Ding Liren of China.

Alirezaa won a pawn against Carlsen in the middle game and then efficiently converted in to a rook and pawns endgame. It was all over in just 37 moves. The other first game of the quarterfinals between Levon Aronian of United States and Vincent Keymer of Germany was drawn.

Abdusattarov had the upper-hand in the match against Ding Liren whose form continued to desert him for the third day running. The Uzbek, like Caruana, needs a draw in the next game to make it to the semifinals.

For Liren, this was his seventh loss besides a lone draw in the eight games played thus far in the event.

It could be anyone’s match in the Aronian vs Keymer contest. On current form Keymer, who finished in the tie-break play-off, might hold the edge but Aronian is renowned Chess 960 player known for his creativity.

Results Quarterfinal Game 1: Fabiano Caruana (USA) beat D Gukesh (IND); Nodirbek Abdusattarov (UZB) beat Ding Liren (CHN); Alireza Firouza (FRA) beat Magnus Carlsen (NOR); Levon Aronian (USA) drew with Vincent Keymer (GER).