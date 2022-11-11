'We spoiled the party': Jos Buttler on England ending the dream of Ind vs Pak final

England's Jos Buttler | Pic: Twitter

Adelaide: Expectations of a dream final between India and Pakistan were heightened once India and Pakistan reached the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and Pakistan kept their end safe by booking a date for Melbourne.

But India could not deliver as England poured buckets of cold water on their ambitions, defeating Rohit Sharma’s wards by 10 wickets in the second semifinal at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Desperate England

“I think certainly there were a few people wanting that final, of course, but certainly for us, we're desperate to get there. We wanted to like I said, spoil that party, and I'm sure there's -- having seen the first game of the tournament between India and Pakistan, there's a lot of people that would have loved to have seen another edition of that, but they'll have to wait for another time,” said Buttler in the post-match press conference.

Along with Buttler, opener Alex Hales spanked Indian bowlers in a mammoth stand for the pole position. Once a fallen person, Hales delivered for England in a stage when the stakes were high.

Amazing Hales

Buttler lauded his opening partner. “Obviously, we know we got off to a really good start. We kept the pressure on them. I think Adil Rashid is coming at No. 11 today, so an incredibly long batting line-up, which allows you to just keep going and play with so much freedom, and I think that was a big part of the day.

“And Alex, what more I can say. He's delivered in spades. He's immensely tough to bowl at. It was fantastic to be at the other end and watch him go about his business, such a wide range of shots, and the dimensions of the ground, he played them fantastically well,” said Buttler.

Force to reckon with

Buttler also stressed on the factor of England’s overall growth as a white ball force. “As I spoke before the game, it's sort of that justification of the change in white ball cricket in England and the way we've developed players and that level of expectation that we have as a group at the minute.

“I don't think we came to the tournament as anywhere near favourites. I know I've said that a lot at the start, but I thought we are a really dangerous team. I think the time we had in Pakistan was great for the group.

“We played well against Australia leading into the tournament, and I thought we sort of were building some nice momentum as a team. Obviously to make it into a final is fantastic, and we'll be doing all we can to try and win the match,” Buttler signed off.