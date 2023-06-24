'We Just Asked Time To Prepare': Protesting Wrestlers On Getting Exemption From Asian Games Trials

Vinesh Poghat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik. | (Credits: Twitter)

The protesting wrestlers, who were up against other wrestlers for allegedly requesting an exemption from the Asian Games trials, on Saturday denied asking the IOA for such a favour and threatened to give up wrestling if it were to be proven. Sakshi Malik clarified it after going live on social media.

Six protesting wrestlers—the trio, Sangeeta Phogat, Bajrang's wife, Sakshi's husband, Satywart Kadian, and Jitender Kinha—will need to win just one match against the victor of stage-one trials to earn a spot on the Indian team for the Asian Games and World Championships, according to the first report from PTI on Thursday.

Yogeshwar Dutt, who won the bronze medal at the London Olympics, questioned on Friday whether these grapplers were pushing for such favours and urged the junior wrestlers, their coaches, and their parents to speak out against this unfairness.

We did not ask for exemption from trials, just asked for time to prepare,” stated Sakshi after going live on social media.

Bajrang Punia remarked that those expressing problems with the one-bout trial should have gone to the sports minister, saying:

"If you had problems with one-bout trial, you should have gone to the sports minister. But you chose to spread poison through social media. We are ready to quit wrestling if it is proved that we asked for exemption. We never wrote any letter for exemption."

Vinesh Poghat vows to keep the protests going against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh:

The protesting wrestlers, fighting for having Brij Bhushan Singh arrested on the grounds of sexual harassment charges, promised to continue it. Vinesh said in this regard:

"We will continue our fight till Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is punished, we are waiting for chargesheet."

For allegedly bullying female wrestlers, Sakshi, Bajrang, and Vinesh Phogat have called for the arrest of former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.