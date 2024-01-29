 ‘We Drank Till 3’: Dean Elgar Reveals Virat Kohli ‘Spat’ At Him On 2015 Tour, Later Apologised Over Alcohol
Dean Elgar has revealed his first encounter with Virat Kohli, who later apologised over a heated exchange.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli and Dean Elgar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Retired South African cricketer Dean Elgar has made a massive revelation about Indian batting star Virat Kohli regarding his first encounter during the Test series in 2015. The former Test captain recalled that he would have knocked Kohli out, given the Indian cricketer spat at him on the field.

Elgar was part of the touring party during the Test series in India, which the Proteas lost 0-3, thanks to the spin twins of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The left-hander had a forgettable time, managing 137 runs in 4 matches at 19.57 with a highest of 38.

Speaking on Betway South Africa podcast, Elgar narrated the incident saying:

"I came into bat and, I was actually like holding my own against Ashwin and what’s his name Jeja, Jeja, Jeja (Ravindra Jadeja) and Kohli spat at me. I said to him if you do that, I’ll **** you with this bat."

"He called me and asks he could go with me for a drink" - Dean Elgar on Virat Kohli

Elgar further revealed that AB de Villiers had also intervened, but Kohli took him out for a drink to seek his apology. The 36-year-old added:

"De Villiers found out what he did, and went up to him and asked 'why are you spitting at my teammate?' Two years later in South Africa, he called me and asks he could go with me for a drink after the series. He said he wanted to apologise for his actions. We drank till 3 and ya, that was my first encounter with Kohli."

When the gritty South African opener was walking off for the last time in international cricket during the recent Newlands Test against India, Kohli had wholeheartedly embraced him.

