 ‘We Blame Babar Azam & Muhammad Rizwan For Everything’: Iftikhar Ahmed Defends Pakistan Teammates; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘We Blame Babar Azam & Muhammad Rizwan For Everything’: Iftikhar Ahmed Defends Pakistan Teammates; Watch

‘We Blame Babar Azam & Muhammad Rizwan For Everything’: Iftikhar Ahmed Defends Pakistan Teammates; Watch

Iftikhar Ahmed has defended Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan over consistent criticism.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Iftikhar Ahmed backs Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has come out in support of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan amid criticism in recent times. The 33-year-old feels both are world-class players and that the entire team must take responsibility in case of defeats.

While Babar and Rizwan are arguably the most important players in Pakistan's batting unit, their inability to win matches consistently has come under fire. It was seen in the recent T20 series loss to New Zealand when the middle-order batters failed to rally behind Babar, with the required rate still manageable.

Speaking at a presser amid the Sindh Premier League, Iftikhar admitted to pressure when the required rate surges and feels he is equally at fault as any other player. But the veteran believes blaming Babar and Rizwan all the time isn't fair.

"We do come under pressure when the required rate reaches upto 13, 14, and 15, but Babar and Rizwan are not to be blamed. We blame Rizwan and Babar for everything. They are world-class players, so we should respect them. Both have been world No.1, so they know how to play. However, there are situations when runs are too much and the responsibility for losses also lies with me. The entire team should take responsibility and it's not only Babar and Rizwan."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘We Blame Babar Azam & Muhammad Rizwan For Everything’: Iftikhar Ahmed Defends Pakistan...

‘We Blame Babar Azam & Muhammad Rizwan For Everything’: Iftikhar Ahmed Defends Pakistan...

'My Father Would Scold Me For Getting Out': Shubman Gill Worried Despite Scoring 104 vs England In...

'My Father Would Scold Me For Getting Out': Shubman Gill Worried Despite Scoring 104 vs England In...

Video: Rohit Sharma Thanks TV Replays After Kuldeep Yadav Tries To Convince India Captain To Take...

Video: Rohit Sharma Thanks TV Replays After Kuldeep Yadav Tries To Convince India Captain To Take...

PT Usha Conferred With Lifetime Achievement Award By SFJI And DSJA

PT Usha Conferred With Lifetime Achievement Award By SFJI And DSJA

AUS vs WI, 2nd ODI: Ball Hits Fan On Head As He Tries To Catch It Off Sean Abbott's Six; Watch

AUS vs WI, 2nd ODI: Ball Hits Fan On Head As He Tries To Catch It Off Sean Abbott's Six; Watch