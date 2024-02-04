‘We Blame Babar Azam & Muhammad Rizwan For Everything’: Iftikhar Ahmed Defends Pakistan Teammates; Watch

Iftikhar Ahmed backs Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has come out in support of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan amid criticism in recent times. The 33-year-old feels both are world-class players and that the entire team must take responsibility in case of defeats.

While Babar and Rizwan are arguably the most important players in Pakistan's batting unit, their inability to win matches consistently has come under fire. It was seen in the recent T20 series loss to New Zealand when the middle-order batters failed to rally behind Babar, with the required rate still manageable.

Here’s @IftiMania agreeing kai @babarazam258 aur @iMRizwanPak kai sath batting se neeche walo par RRR ka pressure ata hai par woh yeah bhy kehte hain kai sara qasoor inka nahi hai 👇👇#BabarAzam #Rizwan pic.twitter.com/rqFvg5r6j5 — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) February 4, 2024

Speaking at a presser amid the Sindh Premier League, Iftikhar admitted to pressure when the required rate surges and feels he is equally at fault as any other player. But the veteran believes blaming Babar and Rizwan all the time isn't fair.

"We do come under pressure when the required rate reaches upto 13, 14, and 15, but Babar and Rizwan are not to be blamed. We blame Rizwan and Babar for everything. They are world-class players, so we should respect them. Both have been world No.1, so they know how to play. However, there are situations when runs are too much and the responsibility for losses also lies with me. The entire team should take responsibility and it's not only Babar and Rizwan."