'We Are Not Enemies': Pakistan Fighter Shahzaib Rindh On His Gesture Of Carrying India Flag (VIDEO)

Shahzaib Rindh carry India and Pakistan flags | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan Wushu fighter Shahzaib Rindh's gesture of carrying India tricolour flag became a talking point all over internet following his win against his Indian counterpart Rana Singh in the Karate Combat in Dubai on Saturday, April 20.

Rindh had a tough battle against India's Rana but eventually emerged victorious 2-1. The contest went into the decider round after Pakistan's Rizwan Ali and Himanshu Kaushik of India won their fights in the first and second round, respectively.

After the win against Rana Singh, Shahzaib Rindh was seen carrying flags of both countries, India and Pakistan and it caught the attention of many. Explaining the reason behind his gesture, Rindh said that India and Pakistan are not enemies, adding that the fight was for the peace between both countries.

"This fight was for peace. We are not enemies, we are together. Together we can do anything. This fight is for Pakistan and India's friendship and being closer."

Rind thanked Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for gracing the event with his presence and expressed his pleasure at the opportunity to fight in front of him.

"I want to thank Salman Khan for coming here. He's my superstar. I've been watching your movies since childhood. It's been a pleasure to fight in front of you." Pakistan fighter added.

Shahzaib Rind even met and got the opportunity to interact with Salman Khan after the match. The Bollywood actor lauded Rind for his performance. The Pakistan fighter shared the video of his interaction with Salman Khan on his Instagram handle.

Along with a video, Rind captained, "@beingsalmankhan it was an honour to fight in-front of you boss watching you since childhood. Love you bhaijan."

Shahbaiz Rind is regarded as one of the best fighters Wushu fighter in Pakistan, boasting an impressive combined Wushu and Kickboxing win-loss record of 75-4. Rindh is a three-time national Wushu champion and resides in Quetta state of Pakistan. Rind's parent put him into the wushu sanda club at the young age of nine to instill discipline and to channel his energy positively.