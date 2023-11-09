 WATCH: Young Pakistani Kid Replicates Glenn Maxwell's Epic World Cup Double Hundred In Hilarious Video
A young boy from Pakistan has managed to replicate Glenn Maxwell's epic knock that he played against Afghanistan in the CWC 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 09, 2023, 04:34 PM IST
The epic knock played by Glenn Maxwell against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 is still fresh in the minds of cricket fans all over the globe. The Australian all-rounder almost single-handedly took his team into the semi-finals by playing one of the greatest innings in ODI cricket history.

Maxwell's unbeaten 201 consisted of some of the most outrageous shots because he was barely able to walk and smashed most of his boundaries while standing at the crease.

It is hard to put into words how the Big Show smashed his match-winning double century at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai a couple of nights ago and scored majority of the runs in the 293 chase against the Afghans.

Pakistani kid replicates Maxi's knock

But a young boy from Pakistan has managed to replicate Maxwell's knock in the perfect way. A video of the little fan's batting show while just standing at the crease is going viral on social media.

The hilarious video shows the boy play one of the shots while lying down on the ground and hitting the ball over the wicketkeeper's head. This was to demonstrate Maxwell's lying down pose while he was suffering from cramps.

He also plays most of his shots holding the bat in only his right hand while hitting the ball on the leg side.

Maxwell's innings, described by his captain Pat Cummins as the "greatest ever in ODIs", took the Aussies into the last four where they will face South Africa on November 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Maxwell's knock consisted of a staggering 21 fours and 10 sixes. It overshadowed Ibrahim Zadran's 129, which was the first century by an Afghanistan batter in World Cup history.

