Watch: Why did Anthony Martial get a red card against Tottenham Hotspurs?

On Sunday, Tottenham became the first team to score 3 goals against Manchester United on their own turf since 1997. In fact, they scored four.
It is also the first time in the Premier League era that Manchester United have conceded 4 goals in the first half.
United were reacted to 10 men after Anthony Martial was given a red card for physical contact with Erik Lamela.
The incident happened after Lamela appeared to poke Anthony Martial following which the Frenchman reacted and Lamela went down clutching his face like he had been attacked by the UP Police.
The incident occurred at 34th minute and Tottenham made the most of their extra man to score and make it 3-1.
The first goal came for Manchester United, but it was downhill from there. Ndombele scored the equaliser after a mix-up between Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly.
Maguire at times appears to be playing like a man still suffering from PTSD from his Greek tragedy.
The second goal came from Tottenham Hotspurs after Harry Kane fed Son who dinked it over David De Gea after a clever run and dink.
The third goal came from a terrible Eric Bailly pass which Kane scored.
The fourth goal came after Sissoko played Aurier who slid it for Son who delicately put it pas David De Gea.
The match is still on and it doesn’t look good for Man Utd.