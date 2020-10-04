Watch: Why did Anthony Martial get a red card against Tottenham Hotspurs?

On Sunday, Tottenham became the first team to score 3 goals against Manchester United on their own turf since 1997. In fact, they scored four.

It is also the first time in the Premier League era that Manchester United have conceded 4 goals in the first half.

United were reacted to 10 men after Anthony Martial was given a red card for physical contact with Erik Lamela.

The incident happened after Lamela appeared to poke Anthony Martial following which the Frenchman reacted and Lamela went down clutching his face like he had been attacked by the UP Police.

The incident occurred at 34th minute and Tottenham made the most of their extra man to score and make it 3-1.