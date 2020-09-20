Nonsensical Nemo: Manchester United will suck as long as the Glazers are there and it’s time to accept that

When Albert Camus argued that one must consider Sisyphus happy because that was the only way to reconcile with the absurd meaninglessness of his existence, he was surely not thinking of Manchester United fans whose support for the club will remain as futile as Sisyphus rolling a boulder up a hill before seeing it come crashing down the next day.

On Saturday, Man Utd fans saw the proverbial boulder being rolled down the hill as a forlorn, disjoined United was torn apart by a Crystal Palace side with former Manchester United man Wilfred Zaha scoring a brace against his old team. This was Crystal Palace, not Bayern Munich, and United were put to the sword by a former reject who was Sir Alex Ferguson’s last signing who was discarded by Moyes.

The United players looked dazed against Crystal Palace, like a punch-drunk boxer forced to fight despite clear internal hemorrhaging and suffering from PTSD from his last bout.

It was a timid end to a 13-match-unbeaten Premier League run which was clearly coming for some time. Solskjaer had identified three key areas where United needed to strengthen – right-wing, left-back, and center-back. United were found wanting in all three positions.

Fernandes looked lost tired and distracted, understandable since he just had a baby.

Daniel James looked hapless and only lasted one half. Greenwood was at least more mobile but missed a clear chance. Paul Martial was often left alone upfront as, with no service from his wide men or midfield.

Brother Teresa, the unfortunate sobriquet bestowed upon Marcus Rashford, appeared to be meandering in search of mouths to feed, which while completely laudable, needs to be backed up by feeding passes to his teammate as well.

Rashford is an inspiration for what he has managed in England but if he continues to be this anonymous on the pitch there will be questions about his commitment.

Pogba needlessly gave the ball away numerous times which would warm the cockles of Graeme Souness’ heart and McTominay showed he really wasn’t ready for the defensive midfielder role yet. Donny Van de Beek did better than Pogba but questions will be asked if he really can drag this team or improve it from 3rd.

David De Gea showed hints of rekindling his world-class form and was unlucky when his penalty save was ruled out.

‘Iceman’ Viktor Lindelof defended like he was running helter-skelter on thin ice. Luke Shaw looked fitter in his exercise video than he did on the pitch.

Harry Maguire was almost left hapless at the back, perhaps rueing that he had better defensive reinforcements to help him against the Greece Police than Crystal Palace.