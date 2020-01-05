Watch: Virat Kohli practices tirelessly ahead of T20I against Sri Lanka

In the video, the Indian cricketer hit the ground and practised hard ahead of the 1st T20I that is scheduled to be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, followed by the next games in Indore and Pune.

On Saturday, ahead of the match against Sri Lanka Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch, The incident happened in the first half of India's practice session. Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray.

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said it will be tough for India to win ICC events unless the middle-order steps up and delivers in pressure situations. India last won an ICC event back in 2013 (Champions Trophy) and is often described as a top-heavy team, relying on big contributions from either skipper himself or his deputy Rohit Sharma. The focus this year is on T20 World Cup and Kohli, in his first media interaction of the year, conveyed his expectations from his teammates.

Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months. India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia. The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli's debut 12 years ago. Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row. However, the Lankans defeated India in 2014 World T20 final.

(Inputs from Agencies)