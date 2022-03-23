Watch video: When Australia’s David Warner and Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi had a face-off, almost

The Day 3 of the Pakistan vs Australia saw a lot of tense moments as both teams tried to dominate other in an event full day of play at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday.

But amidst the tension, Australia batsman David Warner and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi provided the rare funny moment, which had their teammates and fans in a split.

The incident panned out during the last over of the third day, as Warner and Afridi had a standoff after the former bowled a bouncer to the latter.

Warner defended the ball on the back foot and tried to scramble for a run to which Afridi ran down the pitch to block the opener, which led to a face-off. At the end, it just turned out to a fun banter from both.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 268 by the persistent pace of Australia captain Pat Cummins and impeccable reverse swing of Mitchell Starc to concede a massive 123-run lead.

In a sensational collapse after tea on Day 3, Pakistan lost seven wickets for 41 runs—the last four wickets without adding a run—as Cummins finished with 5-56 and Starc took 4-36.

Australia had stretched its lead to 134 runs by reaching 11-0 by stumps with Usman Khawaja not out on 7 and David Warner unbeaten on 4.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 07:43 PM IST