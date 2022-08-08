Watch Video: Smash that sealed the gold for Lakshya Sen in badminton final at Commonwealth Games 2022

e-Paper Get App

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 06:38 PM IST
Shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched India's 20th gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating Malaysia's Tze Yong NG 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16 in the men's singles final on Monday.

In his debut outing in the multi-nation event, Lakshya, 20, came back incredibly well after losing the first set to become the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in men's singles category after Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014).

It also means that India have first and third podium finish in men's singles badminton after Kidambi Srikanth clinched bronze medal after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18.

Earlier in the day, badminton ace PV Sindhu won her maiden gold medal in women's singles, defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13.

