Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Lakshya Sen wins badminton singles gold on debut, defeats Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
World number 10 Lakshya Sen followed PV Sindhu in winning the badminton men's singles final gold with a win over Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Lakshya made it to the men's singles final after beating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore in the semifinal, recovering from a loss in the second game to quell the challenge of the Singapore shuttler 21-10, 18-21, 21-18.

