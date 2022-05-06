Watch Video: RR’s Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal groove to Punjabi song Balle ni Balle

Rajasthan Royals' run-machine Jos Buttler and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are setting stadiums ablaze in the ongoing IPL 2022, and the duo were at it again but this time on the dance floor.

In a video posted by the Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account, the Englishman, along with the India tweaker, was seen shaking a leg on the Punjabi song Balle ni Balle, filmed on Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma and actor Aparshakti Khurana.

Buttler has strengthened his position at the top of the Orange Cap table as he lifted his tally to a whopping 588 runs in 10 innings, comprising three hundreds and as many fifties.

Meanwhile, Chahal leads the Purple Cap with 19 wickets from 10 matches.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 05:13 PM IST