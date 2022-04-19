Watch Video: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Dinesh Karthik's funny answer has Virat Kohli in splits

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik admitted to giving fashion advice to his teammates during a fun session involving Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's response during a Never have I ever session left Virat Kohli in splits.

Karthik in a video posted on social media said that he has given fashion advice to his teammates. He further added, "Whether they [teammates] take it or not, that is another thing but I have tried."

The fun session saw players asking each other a series of interesting and sometimes, hilarious questions. Kohli, known for his aggression on-field, also admitted to having said 'funny and controversial things' on the stump mic on plenty of occasions. Du Plessis also followed Kohli with a 'Yes'.

A hilarious part of the video saw Karthik asking Siraj, Patel and Rawat whether they had answered nature's call during a game. While Siraj and Patel admitted to doing so, Rawat replied in the negative, prompting Karthik to quip, "Keeper hai na, isliye shayad' (You are a wicketkeeper, maybe that is why!) The speedsters Siraj and Patel also confessed to having eaten someone else's food in the dressing room.

In the concluding note, the question of giving fashion advice to teammates was brought back by Karthik, to which Rawat, Siraj and Patel said they had done so.

Du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have won four matches from six played so far this season and are currently at the fourth spot in the points tally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:35 PM IST