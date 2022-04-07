Watch Video: Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal reveals how he almost died at hands of a drunk teammate

IPL team Rajasthan Royals’ spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recalled the time when he was left hanging from a 15th-floor terrace by a drunk teammate and almost died that night.

According to the India spinner, the horrifying incident panned out when he was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad during the sixth edition of the IPL.

“I never told this story. From today, everyone will know. I never shared this,” Chahal said during his conversation with RR teammates Ravichandran Ashwin and Karun Nair.

“This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians, we had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk. I won’t say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time and he just called me and he took me outside and hung me on the balcony and my hands were like this [gesturing],” he added.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore player continued: “Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor…Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, they gave me water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I had a narrow escape. Had there been the slightest of memories, I would’ve fallen down.”

