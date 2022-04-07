Watch Video: Delhi Capitals’ David Warner sends fans into frenzy with his new avatar

IPL team Delhi Capitals’ opener David Warner recently left his fans stunned with his new look on social media.

The Australian opener, who was bought by the Delhi franchise for Rs 6.25cr in the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year, Instagrammed a video with his face morphed on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s body.

He captioned the video: “Should I try this one😂😂 #dance #fast #actor new reel coming soon.”

One fan commented, “Salman Khan wants to know your location.”

Another user said, “Ye ummid nhi thi Warner bhai aapse🙄🙄 koi dusre actor pe bana lete.”

Delhi Capitals face Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2022 clash at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7, 2022 (Thursday).

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:33 PM IST