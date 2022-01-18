e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,38,018 new COVID-19 cases, 310 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 8,891
Updated on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 04:13 PM IST

Watch video: Nick Kyrgios drinks beer offered by a fan after his opening round victory at Australian Open

Fans take to social media saying he should not be consuming alcohol since he has just recovered from Covid-19
FPJ Web Desk
Nick Kyrgios sipping a beer | Photo: Twitter

You can never predict what Nick Kyrigos can do. After his Australian Open first round 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win over Liam Broady, Kyrgios was offered beer by a fan while heading into the changing room.

After initially saying no, Kyrgios relented and took a sip. Social media went abuzz after that, with some saying he shouldn’t be consuming alcohol a week after recovering from Covid-19.

Kyrgios next faces a tough challenge in top seed Daniil Medvedev.

