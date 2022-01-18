Watch video: Nick Kyrgios drinks beer offered by a fan after his opening round victory at Australian Open

You can never predict what Nick Kyrigos can do. After his Australian Open first round 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win over Liam Broady, Kyrgios was offered beer by a fan while heading into the changing room.
After initially saying no, Kyrgios relented and took a sip. Social media went abuzz after that, with some saying he shouldn’t be consuming alcohol a week after recovering from Covid-19.
Kyrgios next faces a tough challenge in top seed Daniil Medvedev.
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
