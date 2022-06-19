e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: India's top boxer Lovlina Borgohain gets emotional over divorce reports; says story is misreported

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Lovlina Borgohain | Photo: Twitter

Olympic bronze medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain has issued a clarification over reports of her filing for a divorce petition in a family court in Guwahati, saying she was never married.

In a video clarification, Borgohain called for the media to dismiss the speculation.

Borgohain said that she and her partner Nabanit Goswami had signed a legal agreement for assuring allegiance to each other.

The 24-year-old said that they had never lived like husband and wife and later broke up. She broke down and said that the media published misreported the story.

Just last week, Borgohain along with reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, booked their spots in the Indian boxing contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

