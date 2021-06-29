Watch video: Fans erupt in Wembley as Raheem Sterling puts England 1-0 in front of arch-rivals Germany in Euro 2020

In a shocking development for Germany fans, Gareth Southgate's England have knocked out the 2014 World Champions from Euro 2020 in the Round of 16. The second half was completely devoid of any life, but England were rewarded for trying to force the issue and showing a bit of tempo in their play.

The ball was moved quickly from defence and worked out to the left for Luke Shaw to fizz a ball across the box, and it was Raheem Sterling who was alive to turn it home in 76th minute. Later, Harry Kane's header sealed the deal and Germans packed their bags early in the tournament.