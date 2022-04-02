Watch Video: Delhi Capitals’ Tim Seifert learns special Bollywood dance step

The IPL Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert added another skill to his armoury after learning a special move recently.

Ahead of their Saturday’s game against Gujarat Titans, Seifert’s DC teammates were seen teaching him a new dance step.

In a video posted by the Delhi franchise’s official Instagram handle, the Kiwi batsman was seen performing the bulb utaaro step from the Bollywood movie Vicky Donor starring Ayushman Khurrana.

“Seifert ki battery charge rehndi hai. His DC Induction is now complete,” Delhi Capitals captioned the video.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:08 PM IST