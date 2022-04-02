Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler scores first century of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals’ English batsman Jos Buttler notched up the first ton of the IPL 2022 during his swashbuckling innings against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

Opening the innings for RR, after being put in to bat, Buttler scored 100 off 68 balls which included 11 boundaries and five sixes.

Buttler was particularly severe on MI bowler Basil Thampi. He hammered three sixes and two fours to plunder 26 off of the fourth over.

Buttler scored his maiden IPL century against Sunrisers Hyderabad last year, when he struck 11 fours and eight sixes in his 64-ball 124.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 05:44 PM IST