FPJ Exclusive: No limit on number of spectators for IPL as far as Maharashtra govt is concerned, says Aaditya Thackeray

The Maharashtra government has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that there are no restrictions as far as spectator count is concerned for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which happening in three cities across the state.

Only 25% capacity crowd was allowed so far for the cash-rich tournament which began on March 26. But with the Maharasthra government lifting all Covid-19 curbs from April 1, spectator count is se to increase.

"As far as the Maharashtra government is concerned, we've lifted all restrictions. We however recommend wearing of masks and social distancing," Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray told FPJ.

It now depends on the BCCI and how they want to go about increasing the spectator count.

"The spectator count will be increased in phases. The capacity from April 5 onwards is 50%. Before the knockouts, there will definitely be 100% capacity allowed," said an Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official.

Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium on April 5 and that match will see 50% spectators.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 02:37 PM IST