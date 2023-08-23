 WATCH: Team India Witnesses 'History From Dublin' As Tendulkar, Kohli Lead Tributes For ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Success
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Team India Witnesses 'History From Dublin' As Tendulkar, Kohli Lead Tributes For ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Success

WATCH: Team India Witnesses 'History From Dublin' As Tendulkar, Kohli Lead Tributes For ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Success

Indian cricketers and former players hailed ISRO for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the South Pole of the Moon.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
article-image

Current and former India cricketers on Wednesday celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module on the moon's surface, hailing the feat as "historic" and "extraordinary".

In a video shared by the BCCI, the Indian team was seen celebrating while following on TV the updates of the landing of the lunar module, just a couple of hours before their final T20I against Ireland in Dublin.

"Witnessing History from Dublin! The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole," the BCCI wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Read Also
WATCH: Devotees Offer Prayers At Bageshwar Dham In MP's Chhatarpur For Success Of Chandrayaan-3
article-image
Read Also
Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing: ISRO All Set To Initiate Automatic Landing Sequence
article-image

India first country to land on Moon's South Pole

India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon and first on its south pole.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar hailed ISRO for the extraordinary achievement.

"@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high," he wrote.

"India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K Sivan, along with Shri S Somanath's #Chandrayaan3 team. Every hard landing has lessons which take us closer to a soft landing - on the moon, and in life," he added.

Virat Kohli congratulates ISRO

Star batter Virat Kohli wrote on X, "Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud.. Jai Hind!"

"History. Congratulations @isro for this extraordinary accomplishment. #JaiHind," wrote spin stalwart Ravichandran Ashwin.

Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad said, "We have created History. Congratulations @isro for giving joy to all of us. It is truly a great moment. Bharat Mata ki Jai #Chandrayaan3."

Read Also
WATCH: Devotees Offer Prayers At Bageshwar Dham In MP's Chhatarpur For Success Of Chandrayaan-3
article-image

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, "As we were approaching Sunset, Moon ke South Pole par hum set. What a glorious moment. Just proves, after every setback is a stronger comeback .

"Some naysayers who want Bharat to fail, some of them living in India as well will have some sleepless nights. #Chandrayaan3," he said.

Read Also
Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Know All About The Critical 'Soft Landing' And Step-By-Step Explanation Of...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023: Final To Be Decided By Tiebreaker On Aug 24...

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023: Final To Be Decided By Tiebreaker On Aug 24...

'I Salute The Passengers On Chandrayaan-3': Rajasthan Sports Minister Makes Unthinkable Gaffe...

'I Salute The Passengers On Chandrayaan-3': Rajasthan Sports Minister Makes Unthinkable Gaffe...

'We Will Take 2-3 Decades To Match India': Pakistani Actress Sehar Shinwari On Chandrayaan-3 Success

'We Will Take 2-3 Decades To Match India': Pakistani Actress Sehar Shinwari On Chandrayaan-3 Success

'Fans Are Engaging In War': Ashwin Blames 'IPL Warfare', Slams Netizens For Trolling India's Asia...

'Fans Are Engaging In War': Ashwin Blames 'IPL Warfare', Slams Netizens For Trolling India's Asia...

'Asia Cup Jeetenge': India Captain Rohit Sharma Assures Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport (WATCH)

'Asia Cup Jeetenge': India Captain Rohit Sharma Assures Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport (WATCH)