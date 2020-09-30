Watch: Sonic boom heard during French Open match featuring Wawrinka and Koepfer

A major blast was heard in Paris and nearby suburbs on Wednesay, reported Reuters.

As reported by Reuters, eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people reported that they heard a blast. There were no immediate reports of any smoke or fire.

However, the Police Department of Paris confirmed that there was no explosion.

The sonic boom was clearly heard during the French Open at Roland Garros. Star players Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and German opponent Dominik Koepfer paused the game as they looked confused after the noise echoed around the stadium.