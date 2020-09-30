Watch: Sonic boom heard during French Open match featuring Wawrinka and Koepfer

A major blast was heard in Paris and nearby suburbs on Wednesay, reported Reuters.
As reported by Reuters, eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people reported that they heard a blast. There were no immediate reports of any smoke or fire.
However, the Police Department of Paris confirmed that there was no explosion.
The sonic boom was clearly heard during the French Open at Roland Garros. Star players Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and German opponent Dominik Koepfer paused the game as they looked confused after the noise echoed around the stadium.
A young man stabbed two people on Friday outside the former Paris offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, where 12 people were killed in 2015, and a terrorism investigation has been opened into the new attack, authorities said.
The suspected assailant had been arrested a month ago for carrying a screwdriver but was not on police radar for Islamic radicalization, France's interior minister said. He said the screwdriver was considered a weapon, but did not explain why.
Two people were wounded in Friday's attack, and two suspects were arrested, although the links between the two suspects weren't immediately clear.
