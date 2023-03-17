Watch: Shakib Al Hassan man handled by fans at murder accused Arav Khan's jewelry store inauguration in Dubai

Bangladesh captain for Test and T20 cricket, Shakib Al Hassan, found himself in the midst of chaos while attending a promotional event in Dubai. The all rounder who captained his side to a clean sweep victory over England in the T20I series, took a flight to Dubai for the inauguration of a gold jewelry store owned by murder accused Arav Khan.

In a video that went viral on social media, Shakib could be seen scurrying away from the scene where he was physically manhandled, which caused him to trip. His collar was also pulled by those nearby. Shakib was quick to leave as the chaos escalated.

Supporters also attempted to take selfies with him. There was no security surrounding the 35-year-old.

Meanwhile, Shakib would be interrogated for attending the fugitive's business event, according to Harun-or-Rashid, the Assistant Commissioner (detective) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Arav Khan is accused of killing Mamun Emran Khan, an inspector with the Special Branch (SB) division of the police, four years ago.

Arav Khan's real name is Rabiul Islam; he was born in Kotalipara, Gopalganj, and left the country after being accused of murder.

“It is regrettable that even after being informed of this matter, Shakib attended the inaugural ceremony of the jewellery outlet. As a part of the investigation, Shakib Al Hasan might be quizzed," Harun-or-Rashid was quoted as saying.

Shakib most recently was involved in another contentious incident when he repeatedly hit a fan with his cap during a promotional event in Chattogram.