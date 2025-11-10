WATCH: Sadio Mane, Joao Felix Swap Shirts With FC Goa Stars After AFC Champions League Two Clash

Sadio Mane, Joao Felix Swap Shirts With FC Goa Stars After AFC Champions League Two Clash | Image Credit: X / Twitter

FC Goa's AFC Champions League Two run came to a close after they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Al Nassr last week. Despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Arabian side ran riot punishing Goa's haplessness.

While winless, the Indian Super League side rubbed the shoulders of several world class footballers. Sadio Mane and Joao Felix featured in the game as substitutes, combining for the 4th goal in Riyadh. Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are among the few clubs that the duo have featured for in their glorious careers.

In a moment of respect, both Sadio Mane and Joao Felix swapped kits with the FC Goa players. The Gaurs shared a video on social media, where the former Premier League stars greeted their rivals and offered them their match kits. Felix had scored an overhead kick earlier, making it a crowning moment for the Portuguese international.

The Gaur had put up a fight in the home leg, losing 2-1 in Goa. Brison Fernandes had become the first Indian to score in the AFC Champions League Two. However, any hope of salvaging a result from that game was lost after the Indian side were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time following a red card for David Timor.

FC Goa will next be in action against Al Zawraa SC of Iraq in Baghdad on November 26. The Gaurs remain at the bottom of the Group D standings with no points from four games.

The Manolo Marquez coached side are also through to the semi-final of the ISL Super Cup. They will face off against Mumbai City FC on December 4. The ISL 2019-20 Champions then have a quick turnaround, facing off against Tajikistan based FC Istiklol in their final group stage game.