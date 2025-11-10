'Collab Ho Jaye...': Arshdeep Singh Teases Rinku Singh For Singing Drake's 'God's Plan' Song; Video

Image: champagnepapi/Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

Rinku Singh continues to entertain fans not only with his bat but off the field as well. Following India’s thrilling 2-1 T20I series victory in Australia, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star was seen sharing a lighthearted moment with teammate Arshdeep Singh that quickly captured the internet’s attention.

In a viral Instagram clip posted by Arshdeep, Rinku brought out his inner pop star and enthusiastically sang a few lines from Drake’s popular track ‘Gods Plan’ while Arshdeep burst into laughter beside him. The post, cheekily captioned “Collab hojaye Drake naal?” (Should we collab with Drake?).

Both players had recently features in the T20I series against Australia. Arshdeep picked up four wickets in the two matches he played in the five-match series. Rinku on the other hand only got a chance to play in the final match where he did not bat after rain played spoilsport.

Rinku Singh reveals story behind Gods Plan tatoo

Back in October, Rinku Singh revealed the special story behind his new God's Plan tattoo. The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to their official social media handle to share the clip where Rinku said that the main aspect of his new tattoo is the representation of the five sixes that he smashed during the IPL 2023.

"I keep saying 'God's Plan.' I designed my tattoo based on that. It's been a few weeks since I got it. The words 'God's Plan' are written inside a circle, which symbolizes the sun. The main aspect of the tattoo is the representation of the five sixes I hit in the IPL. It changed my life, so I thought I would include them in the tattoo," Rinku had said.