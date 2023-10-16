Watch: Ronaldinho Meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee In Kolkata, Inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gaucho landed in Kolkata on Sunday night and went to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence the very next day for a special meeting after arriving in the city.

Ronaldinho is in Kolkata to participate in several programs and the Durga Puja festivities in the city of joy. He is also expected to meet former Indian cricket team captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly during his two-day visit.

The 43-year-old also inaugurated a Durja Puja pandal in the city. He will also play in an exhibition match between Diamond Harbour FC and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club at the Bata Maidan and Stadium, Maheshtala, on October 17.

This is the FIFA World Cup and Ballon d'Or winner's maiden trip to Kolkata and he seems to be thoroughly enjoying himself in Kolkata which is considered to be the football capital of India.

"I know cricket is very popular and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada'. I would also interact with sponsors and many felicitation programs and promote the beautiful game. Let the Samba Magic begin this Durga Puja... Ami tomader bhalo bhashi (I love you all)," Ronaldinho said before his arrival.

He also interacted and played football with young players and trainees at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club. Notably, Ronaldinho has his own football academy at Merlin Rose, the sports city in Rajarhat.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the sponsors involved, Mr Saket Mohta from Merlin who has partnered with my R10 football academy.

"Finally, Thank you Satadru for this initiative to take me to the beautiful City of joy. Let the Samba Magic begin this Durga Puja Ami tomader bhalo bhashi!" Ronaldinho further wrote.