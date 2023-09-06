Watch: Rohit Sharma's Superfan Makes Breathtaking Painting Of India Captain With His Fingers

Rohit Sharma has millions of fans all over the world thanks to his exploits on the cricket field. One such fan on Wednesday dedicated a breathtaking painting for the India captain which he made using just his fingers.

An X user named Ishu posted a video on the social media platform in which the artist can be seen drawing the painting in purple using just the fingers on his right hand.

"Beautiful painting of Captain Rohit Sharma," the post was captioned.

Rohit is currently leading the Indian team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 where the Men in Blue have made it to the Super Fours.

India reach Asia Cup Super 4s

India's opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan produced no result due to the rain in Kandy which meant that both teams shared a point each.

India then met Nepal in their second match at the same venue which was also affected by rain but fortunately, there was enough time to hold a shortened game which they managed to win by 10 wickets to advance to the next round.

Rohit, Gill star in India's first victory

Rohit was the player of the match in that game after he smashed 74 not out to help India chase down the revised target of 145 in 20.1 overs.

He got good support from the other end in the form of his opening partner Shubhman Gill, who scored 67 not out.

India will face Pakistan once again in their next match of the Super Fours at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 4. There are predictions of rain in that game as well.