 Watch: Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional As Harmanpreet Kaur Led Team India Lifts Women's World Cup Trophy For First Time
Watch: Rohit Sharma Gets Emotional As Harmanpreet Kaur Led Team India Lifts Women's World Cup Trophy For First Time

India went onto break South African hearts after handing them defeat by 52 runs. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma played crucial role in shaping team's victory

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 12:19 AM IST
Former Team India Skipper Rohit Sharma was all emotional as the Women In Blue lifted their maiden Women's World Cup by beating South Africa in the final by 52 runs. Rohit who was present at the stadium had tears in his eyes as he looked towards the sky as history unfolded at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on the stroke of midnight.

Earlier during the match, Rohit Sharma speaking to ICC channel reflected on the team’s long-standing pursuit of glory and compared it with the men’s own World Cup journey.

He said, “I know what they’ve been through all these years, chasing that elusive trophy. It’s always been tough,” Rohit said. “We’ve come very close so many times, but couldn’t cross the line. It’s been the same story for both teams over the last 15 years. I really hope they cross it this time.”

India make history at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai

India secured a historic moment in world cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting their maiden World Cup trophy in front of a roaring home crowd. It was a night of emotion, dominance, and sheer belief as the Indian women rewrote history and etched their names among the greatest to ever play the sport.

Batting first in the high-pressure final, India showcased remarkable composure and intent, posting a formidable total of 298/7 in 50 overs. Young opener Shafali Verma once again stood tall on the grandest stage, smashing a brilliant 87 runs and setting the tone for India’s innings. Her fearless stroke play electrified the stadium and put South Africa immediately under pressure. Deepti Sharma continued her consistency in the middle order, adding a vital 58 runs and ensuring that India capitalized on their strong start. South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of their bowlers, claiming three wickets for 58 runs in a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful effort to restrict the Indian lineup.

In response, South Africa struggled to keep pace with the climbing required run rate as the Indian bowlers held their nerve throughout the chase. Despite flashes of resistance from the Proteas batters, the disciplined Indian attack refused to give away momentum. South Africa eventually fell short, unable to chase down the target.

