Watch: Rahul Dravid gives Shubman Gill a masterclass in slip catching, pads up and gets actively involved

Indian coach Rahul Dravid was in the thick of things as the Indian team began preparations for the ODI series against Australia, which will get underway on Friday, March 17 in Mumbai. Dravid was not just supervising drills but also participating as he padded up for a slip-catching routine during the training session at the Wankhede Stadium on the eve of the 1st ODI.

In a video posted by the BCCI on their Twitter handle, Rahul Dravid can be seen wearing a helmet and picking up a bat as Shubman Gill joined him for a slip-catching exercise. Dravid edged them accurately, as he ensured Gill had a fruitful session.

Dravid also used a baseball bat as he organised a close-in catching practice for Shubman Gill as a ,member of his staff through hand downs.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, Dravid has been actively involved in the training regimens. Following the conclusion of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Ahmedabad, the former India captain joined the group in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma, the captain of India, will not play in the first ODI of the series in Mumbai due to family obligations. In the opening ODI, Shubman Gill will bat with Ishan Kishan, and all eyes will be on the hot bat. India will be led by Hardik Pandya on Friday in Mumbai.