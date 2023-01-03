WATCH: NFL team Buffalo Bills' player Damar Hamlin given CPR on the field after collapsing, taken to the hospital in an ambulance

e-Paper Get App
The Bills safety was injured in the first quarter on Monday Night Football.

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals' game against Buffalo Bills has been suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered a harrying injury which required him receive CPR on the field.

Hamlin tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, got to his feet and then fell to the ground.

A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field as most of the Bills' roster came off the sideline to kneel or stand around Hamlin. First responders administered CPR to Hamlin on the field.

Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into an ambulance. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He mother was in attendance at the game and rode with him to the hospital.

