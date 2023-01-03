WATCH: NFL team Buffalo Bills' player Damar Hamlin given CPR on the field after collapsing, taken to the hospital in an ambulance

The Cincinnati Bengals' game against Buffalo Bills has been suspended after Damar Hamlin suffered a harrying injury which required him receive CPR on the field.

The Bills player was injured in the first quarter on Monday Night Football.

Hamlin tackled Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, got to his feet and then fell to the ground.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance after collapsing mid game.



A stretcher and ambulance came onto the field as most of the Bills' roster came off the sideline to kneel or stand around Hamlin. First responders administered CPR to Hamlin on the field.

Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into an ambulance. He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He mother was in attendance at the game and rode with him to the hospital.

While administering CPR to Damar Hamlin, you can see the Buffalo Bills circled around crying and praying for him.