Watch: NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Turns DJ At OnlyFans Star Sophie Rain’s Birthday Bash

Image: Sophie Rain/X

OnlyFans star Sophie Rain's birthday celebration took an unexpected turn following the presence of Shaquille O'Neal on her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas. The Hall of Famer and NBA analyst shocked everyone by DJing her party. The best thing she could have done was to have an NBA Hall of Famer DJ the celebration.

While speaking to Complex, Sophie stated, “I was out with friends celebrating turning 21, and all of a sudden, Shaq was right there. It didn’t even feel real. He made the entire evening even more memorable because he was so amiable and grounded. Sophie posted a photo of herself posing with Shaquille on X. She wrote, 'look who i ran into on my birthday !!'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following this, the next post went even more viral. It featured a clip showcasing Shaquille’s DJ skills. The analyst was seen mixing songs for the birthday celebration of the American Influencer. The video has created tremendous buzz across the internet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shaq's love for music

According to Sportsrush report, the 53-year-old Laker legend isn't merely experimenting with music. He has performed in some of the world's largest venues over the years, including Tomorrowland in Belgium and Lollapalooza in Chicago. Additionally, he performed at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, his former haunt. His ability to solidify his reputation as a genuinely multi-talented person is simply amazing.

Shaq and music have a long history together. He was making his debut in the rap scene in the early 1990s, long before he became known as DJ Diesel. He worked with hip-hop icons like Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G., and his debut album, Shaq Diesel, went platinum. Shaq has been a part of the music industry for decades, despite the fact that some people may believe he just reinvented himself as a DJ.