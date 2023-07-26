WATCH: Mark Wood Pranks Ben Stokes With 'Barbie Girl' Song During Press Conference

England fast bowler Mark Wood pulled a hilarious prank on his captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday just as the star all-rounder was about to start his press conference before the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia.

Stokes was getting ready to take questions from the reporters at The Oval when suddenly the famous song 'Barbie Girl' started playing in the room.

Stokes looked bewildered while the reporters started laughing as they wondered who played the song.

Stokes then looked over his right shoulder and saw Mark Wood standing on the first floor laughing.

England look to level series at Oval

England will look to continue their fight back in the final Test of the Ashes and level the series after losing the first two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's.

The hosts looked set for victory in the fourth Test at Old Trafford but rain dashed their hopes of levelling the series equation on the final day and the match ended in a draw.

With England needing five wickets to win on day 5 and Australia trailing by 61 runs, no play was possible due to persistent rains.

England have therefore, named an unchanged 14-man squad for the final Test starting July 27.

Meanwhile, if Australia win the rubber 3-1, Pat Cummins will become the first Aussie captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to win an away Ashes series.

England Squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

