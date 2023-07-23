Australia Retain The Ashes As Rain Has The Final Say In Manchester, 4th Test Ends In A Draw To Dash England Hopes

Australia have retained the Ashes urn. | (Credits: Twitter)

England (592) vs Australia (317 & 214/5) match ends in a draw after no play was possible on the final day of the 4th Test at Old Trafford in Australia. Australia continue to lead the 5-match rubber 2-1, with one to play at the Kennington Oval as the tourists hope to secure a landmark series win on English soil.

Australia's gutsy batting on day 4 crushes England's hopes:

While day 4 saw 30 overs being bowled by England, the final day couldn't accommodate a single delivery due to persistent overs. The visiting side had taken a huge stride towards retaining the urn, thanks to a 103-run partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh. Labuschagne's second overseas Test hundred and first in England has been a massive plus ahead of the final match.

The right-hander had scored only one fifty until that point and was in need for a big knock to prevent further scrutiny. The 28-year-old brought it just at the nick of time amid challenging batting conditions and Moeen Ali and Joe Root breathing fire. Labuschagne eventually fell to Root for 111, nicking off one to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps as England successfully reviewed their appeal. It was the only wicket that Ben Stokes and co. could take as Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh survived the remaining few deliveries.

The two sides went for tea, with Australia still trailing by 61 runs, but didn't return as showers interrupted again.

Zak Crawley earns the Player of The Match award:

Zak Crawley, who scored a whirlwind 189 in the first innings to help England to 592, received the Player of the Match award. The right-hander scored the second-fastest Test hundred at the Old Trafford (93 balls) and scored his century at almost a run-a-ball. Cameron Green eventually got him for 189 as Crawley inside-edged one onto the stumps.

While England have no hopes of regaining the urn, Ben Stokes has declared his intention to make the series 2-2 next week. On the other hand, Pat Cummins will look to become the first Aussie captain to win an away Ashes series.

