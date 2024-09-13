 Watch: Manu Bhaker Winks And Gives Killer Smile While Unboxing The Blue Box Containing Her Olympic Bronze Medal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Manu Bhaker Winks And Gives Killer Smile While Unboxing The Blue Box Containing Her Olympic Bronze Medal

Watch: Manu Bhaker Winks And Gives Killer Smile While Unboxing The Blue Box Containing Her Olympic Bronze Medal

At the Paris Olympics, the 22-year-old Bhaker made history by winning bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where she was paired with Sarabjot Singh.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Manu Bhaker showcasing her bronze medal | Image: Manu Bhaker/Instagram

Having won two bronze medals at Paris Olympics, India's star shooter Manu Bhaker on Thursday decided to gave her fans a glimpse of what the medal looks like.

In a post share on her Instagram account, the 22-year-old unboxed the blue box that contained the bronze medal, and also the details engraved on it, including the symbols and text featured on both the medal and its case.

At the Paris Olympics, the 22-year-old Bhaker made history by winning bronze in both the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team event, where she was paired with Sarabjot Singh.

She captioned the post, "Grateful for all your blessings and support! Here’s a glimpse of the medal box that holds my Olympic dream".

FPJ Shorts
Excellent Wires & Packaging Ltd. IPO Day 3: SME Issue Subscribed 5.47 Times On Final Day
Excellent Wires & Packaging Ltd. IPO Day 3: SME Issue Subscribed 5.47 Times On Final Day
Sonam Kapoor To Move Into ₹231 Crore London House With Husband Anand Ahuja Purchased By Father-In-Law Harish
Sonam Kapoor To Move Into ₹231 Crore London House With Husband Anand Ahuja Purchased By Father-In-Law Harish
Man Calmly Shoos Away Lizard That Crawled On Him And Continues Using Phone, Netizens React To Viral Video
Man Calmly Shoos Away Lizard That Crawled On Him And Continues Using Phone, Netizens React To Viral Video
Watch: Manu Bhaker Winks And Gives Killer Smile While Unboxing The Blue Box Containing Her Olympic Bronze Medal
Watch: Manu Bhaker Winks And Gives Killer Smile While Unboxing The Blue Box Containing Her Olympic Bronze Medal

The post also featured Karan Aujla's song 'Jee Ni Lagda' playing in the background, with the lyrics "Tere ko dekh ke jee nahi lagda...". After showing the medal which contains includes fragments of iron from the Eiffel Tower, Manu winked at the camera and followed it with a lighthearted laugh.

Details about Paris Olympics medal

Crafted by the prestigious French jewelry house Chaumet, these medals contain fragments of iron removed from the Eiffel Tower during its 20th-century renovations. The center of the medal is shaped like a hexagon, representing France's nickname, "l'Hexagone," due to the country's shape. The outer design features 3D rays that catch the light, giving the medals a sparkling brilliance.

The medals also carry a small emblem featuring the official mascot of the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Olympic Phryge. Inspired by the iconic Phrygian cap, a historical symbol of freedom in France, this red cap embodies the nation's spirit of liberty. The mascot's design includes the Olympic emblem on its belly, with "Bravo" proudly written in French on its back.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Embrace During One-Day Champions Cup Clash

Video: Babar Azam & Shaheen Afridi Embrace During One-Day Champions Cup Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The First Individual To Have 1 Billion Followers Across Social Media...

Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The First Individual To Have 1 Billion Followers Across Social Media...

'Are Retired Players Playing This Tournament?' Netizens Troll AITA Officials For Standing Ahead Of...

'Are Retired Players Playing This Tournament?' Netizens Troll AITA Officials For Standing Ahead Of...

'Giving His Best To Troll Himself': Netizens React As Shreyas Iyer Goes For Duck After Coming To Bat...

'Giving His Best To Troll Himself': Netizens React As Shreyas Iyer Goes For Duck After Coming To Bat...

Who Was Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk? World's 'Most Monstrous Bodybuilder' Who Consumed 16500 Calories...

Who Was Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk? World's 'Most Monstrous Bodybuilder' Who Consumed 16500 Calories...