Watch: 'Lonely' Messi during Barcelona training session leaves fans devastated

Earlier, Messi had enough of the critics as he said he was "tired of being blamed for everyone's failure at the club."

The Argentine had an encounter with a tax inspector who was seeking documentation. This incident took place when Messi returned to Spain following the international break.

"I'm tired of always being everyone's problem at the club. I get here after a 15-hour flight and I find a tax agent here, it's ridiculous," Messi said, as reported by Goal.

Recently, Antoine Griezmann's uncle Emmanuel Lopes criticized for being the root cause of all problems at Barcelona.

The French striker has failed to find his feet at Barcelona after a successful stint with Atletico Madrid. That resulted in the negative remarks on Messi from Griezmann's uncle and agent.

"Griezmann was convinced that he wasn't going to be successful within the first six months, but what I didn't expect was that it would last an entire year," Lopes told El Chiringuito, as reported by Goal.

"Besides, with Messi, I know what's going on inside [the club] - it's not easy. Basically, [Messi] doesn't work hard enough at Barca and the training sessions are structured in order to please certain people, which is fine if you don't want to work [as hard]," he added.