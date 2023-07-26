WATCH: Lionel Messi's 2nd Goal vs Atlanta Sets Guinness Record For Live Viewership in USA

Lionel Messi made a sensational start to his Inter Miami career with a winning goal in his first match for the Major League Soccer (MLS) club and made an even bigger impact in his maiden start against Atlanta United on Tuesday.

Messi scored two goals and provided an assist in the 4-0 win over Atlanta to secure a place in the knockouts of the League Cup for Inter Miami.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or showcased his prowess by netting two goals and establishing a remarkable connection with Finnish winger Robert Taylor, who also scored twice to contribute significantly to the team's victory.

Messi has been the sole reason behind the record turnouts at the stadiums in the US these days and it was yet another memorable night for football fans as the Argentine icon produced his best once again.

Messi's second goal in fact, became the most watched live event in the history of the United States at 3.4 billion.

It is just shy of the 3.5 billion viewership that was witnessed during his official unveiling at Inter Miami earlier this month.

The previous recrod of 3 billion was witnessed when Cristiano Ronaldo was inveiled at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr earlier this year.

Messi will play at Inter Miami till 2025 and will be earning around $50m to $60m a year. The deal also includes a signing bonus and a stake in the team.

It's now safe to say that Messi's arrival in the United States has set the stage for an electrifying chapter in American soccer history.

