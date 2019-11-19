Watch: Lionel Messi glides through Uruguay defence

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi was playing in a parallel universe of his own after he scored from an equaliser in stoppage time to help his side drew 2-2 against Uruguay at Bloomfield Stadium on Tuesday.

The Argentine forward netted his 70th International goal after Lautaro Martinez's flick hit Martin Caceres' arm and Albiceleste won the spot kick. This time Messi disappointed his haters by going past Martín Campaña to save his side from a narrow defeat.

Argentina has been unbeten in their last seven games since their Copa America semi-final lost to Brazil. Messi was banned by CONMEBOL for three-months on his fixing accusations over the federation.

More than Messi's equaliser, the fans were completely engrossed with his dribbling and ball-controlling stints where the skipper went past six Uruguyan players trying to stop the GOAT in his way to score goals.