WATCH: Lionel Messi & Co's wild dressing room celebration after winning FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
AFP
Lionel Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup finally materialised on Sunday at Lusail Stadium and the Argentine superstar celebrated wildly in the dressing room.

Argentina survived a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shoot win over defending champions France.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Messi was seen dancing on the top of the table with the FIFA World Cup trophy. The other players joined superstar in the celebration as they screamed and sang in jubilation.

Coming to the match, both teams were locked two at the end of the full-time play. Both the teams added a goal apiece in the extra time to make it three all and take the title clash into a penalty shoot-out.

In the tie-breaker, Kylan Mbappe opened the scoring for France but the subsequent kicks found the French players failing to beat Martinez in the Argentinian goal, one being saved by the keeper and one off the mark.

Although Kolo Mani scored for France it was not enough as their rivals were successful in all four kicks.

For Argentina, Messi scored first followed by his three teammates to give their captain a perfect farewell present as the 35-year-old has said the Qatar World Cup will be his last one

