Watch: LeBron James 'its fadeaway jumper'to become NBA’s all-time leading scorer

LeBron James | File Photo

Basketball legend LeBron James on Wednesday made history as he became the leading scorer in NBA after surpassing another great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James broke the all-time NBA record in the third quarter of Los Angeles Lakers' match against Oklahoma City after surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 38,387 points.

"To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me," said James.

