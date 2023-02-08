e-Paper Get App
Watch: LeBron James 'its fadeaway jumper'to become NBA’s all-time leading scorer

LeBron James broke the all-time NBA record in the third quarter of Los Angeles Lakers' match against Oklahoma City after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 38,387 points.

LeBron James | File Photo
Basketball legend LeBron James on Wednesday made history as he became the leading scorer in NBA after surpassing another great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James broke the all-time NBA record in the third quarter of Los Angeles Lakers' match against Oklahoma City after surpassing Abdul-Jabbar's tally of 38,387 points.

"To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem, it means so much to me," said James.

