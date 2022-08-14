e-Paper Get App

Watch: Javelin world champ Anderson-Peters attacked in Grenada, thrown off boat

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident, javelin world champion Anderson Peters was attacked and thrown off a boat in Grenada.

Peters was on a cruise boat when the incident took place on Wednesday.

In a viral video circulating on social media, 24-year-old Anderson Peter can be seen being beaten up by five men. He was then thrown overboard from the boat.

According to Grenada Olympic Committee, Peters was receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Royal Grenada Police Force has been investigating the assault on the sporting hero and crew members of the boat have been assisting with the investigation, according to Inside the Games.

Peters recently won silver in men's javelin at the Commonwealth Games.

