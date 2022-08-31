On Camera: India and Pakistan fans get into violent fight in England, after Asia Cup match

As hundreds of people gathered in the street in Leicester's Belgrave neighbourhood to celebrate India's cricket team's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, violence broke out.

The moment a fight broke out on Shaftesbury Avenue, off Melton Road, is captured on video footage of the commotion that is making the rounds on social media. A man's T-shirt was torn off as others were seen punching him and other people.

Indian fans beat down a guy while chanting “Death to #Pakistan” on Melton Road in #Leicester after India wins the cricket match against Pakistan. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/tQ7waPicjd — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) August 30, 2022

Assistant chief constable Rob Nixon said: "It's really disappointing that a minority of people chose to indulge in this behaviour which caused injuries and traffic disruption to thousands of motorists as well as to pedestrians.

"Two people were arrested for affray, and there is now an investigation under way to find others who were involved in causing assaults, damage or who threw objects towards the police.

"We have access to the body worn cameras that officers were wearing, as well as footage from CCTV cameras which were in operation in the area, and a dedicated team of officers are actively reviewing the hours of footage at our disposal.

"I anticipate that further arrests will be made."