'You Have To Win It': CSK Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Reveals MS Dhoni Makes Him Practice Coin Toss In The Dugout

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that his predecessor MS Dhoni makes him practice coin tosses in the dugout ahead of every game in the ongoing IPL season.

Gaikwad took over the CSK captaincy baton from MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2024, making him the fourth captain after Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja to lead the Yellow Bridage in the history of cash-rich T20 league.

Though, Ruturaj got the opportunity to lead the side with a rich legacy in the IPL, he has not been lucky enough to win the tosses consistently. Chennai Super Kings managed to win the toss only once in the last 10 matches. In the last match against Punjab Kings, Gaikwad lost the toss for the fifth successive time and his team was put to bat first by the visitors.

'Toss can't be controlled' - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Speaking on Star Sports, Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he walked back to the pavilion with a little disappointment after losing the toss to Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul. He added that MS Dhoni informed him that the toss cannot be controlled.

"The last game's toss I lost again. I got back to the pavilion, not devastated but very sad obviously because it was an important toss to win. I know the toss is something which we cannot control and Mahi Bhai (MS Dhoni) said the same as well." CSK skipper said.

In the nine matches wherein Chennai Super Kings lost the tosses, the defending champions emerged victorious on four occasions while losing other five matches. It shows that the toss plays an important factor in setting the initial advantage but the outcome of the match wholly depends on the team's performance.

CSK skipper revealed that MS Dhoni makes him practice coin toss against his players in the dug out. He also said that the win coin toss against his teammates but unable to replicate the same at the toss.

"Mahi bhai told 'You can't control the toss but you have to win it so practice it' since then we were practicing coin tosses in the dug-out." Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

"We have seven to eight people practicing against one of them and I'am winning tosses. I was in high confidence that may be coming matches my luck will change. But, Mahi Bhai said 'No no, luck won't change because you have already won that many amount of tosses and now you are definitely going to lose more' (laughs)."

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are currently on the fifth spot with five wins and as many losses while accumulating 10 points after 10 matches so far.