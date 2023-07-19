WATCH: Heartbroken Antim Panghal Condemns Decision To Send Vinesh Phogat For Asian Games Without Trial

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who are being sent for the Asian Games without appearing for the trials,, have caused furore among the wrestlers hoping to get selected.

Antim Panghal distraught after contentious decision

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad-hoc panel decided to hand Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat direct entries into the Asian Games, a decision allegedly taken without consulting with national coaches.

The ad-hoc committee announced the weight categories and eligibility criteria for the trials, stating that they have chosen Vinesh for the women's 53 kg and Bajrang Punia for the men's 65 kg wrestling events. The victorious wrestlers in these categories during the trials will be placed on standby for the Asian Games squad.

U20 World Champion Antim Panghal, 19, has decided to move Delhi Court after Vinesh Phogat was selected to represent India in the 53kg category at the 2023 Asian Games on Tuesday.

In video that has now gone viral, Panghal spoke about the discrimination and bias towards her and other wrestlers, further stating she has been cheated of a spot at the continental even despite having done well in the trials.

"Vinesh (Phogat) is being sent directly, she doesn't have any achievements in the last year, but despite that, she is being sent directly. Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then too, I was cheated...A fair trial should be conducted."

Breaking barriers in wrestling community

Last year, Antim achieved a groundbreaking feat by becoming the first Indian female wrestler to secure a gold medal at the U-20 World Wrestling Championships held in Sofia, Bulgaria. Her remarkable journey did not end there, as she continued to impress on the national stage.

During her debut appearance at the National Games in Gujarat, Antim showcased her prowess and determination, clinching yet another gold medal. Her exceptional performances began to draw attention, and she was destined for even greater achievements.

As fate would have it, an opportunity arose at the Asian Championships earlier this year when Vinesh was unable to participate due to a protest. Seizing the moment, Antim seized another medal at the senior level, displaying her skill and resilience, earning a silver in the prestigious continental championship.

Antim had previously achieved victory over Mongolia's Khulan Batkhuyag. It was Khulan who had famously eliminated Vinesh Phogat at the World Championships, making Antim's triumph all the more impressive and signaling her emergence as a formidable force in the wrestling world.

