WATCH: Fans go berserk as violent clash erupt in Paris after France's defeat, police use tear gas

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 08:34 AM IST
Paris: French police used tear gas to disperse crowds of fans who gathered on the Champs-Elysees in Paris after their national team's defeat at the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar,

On Sunday, Argentina defeated France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time, and won the World Cup for the third time.

Police used tear gas to disperse fans on the Champs-Elysees in Paris as they continued to pelt firecrackers at law enforcers , RIA Novosti reported.

Some fans clashed with police officers after the latter started detaining violent participants.

People were gathering on the Champs-Elysees even before the start of the World Cup final. Police blocked traffic at the site and near the Arc de Triomphe.

Thousands of police officers were patrolling the French capital on Sunday evening.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron consoled a visibly distraught French football team after their loss in the nerve-wracking FIFA World Cup final to Lionel Messi-led Argentina on Sunday.

After the agonising defeat in a tense penalty shootout, Macron was seen consoling all the players after the 4-2 defeat in the penalties.

"Congratulations to the French team for its career and its combativeness in this World Cup. You have thrilled the Nation and supporters around the world. Congratulations to Argentina for their victory," he tweeted moments after the defeat of France.

