WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Lifted Mid-Air by Pitch Invader during Portugal vs Bosnia Match

In an unusual incident during Portugal's victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cristiano Ronaldo was lifted into the air by a pitch invader. The match, held in Lisbon, saw Portugal secure a comfortable win, with Bernardo Silva scoring the opening goal in the first half and Bruno Fernandes netting a brace to secure all three points for the home team.

Fan evades staff to lift idol

The game briefly paused when a fan entered the pitch carrying a Portugal flag, aiming to meet Ronaldo, a recurring occurrence in recent years when the 38-year-old plays for his country. The supporter managed to approach Ronaldo closely and lifted him into the air, sharing a hug. Several stewards intervened and escorted the invader away from the scene.

Despite the presence of security staff, the fan evaded them by sprinting to a different side of the pitch. Before departing, he even imitated Ronaldo's signature goal celebration, leaving the pitch with a beaming smile. Ronaldo handled the situation with a smile and laughter, and the stewards eventually caught up with the invader, apprehending him and escorting him off the field.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brruno Fernandes brace fires Portugal to comfortable win

In the game against Bosnia, Ronaldo earned his 199th international cap for Portugal but was unable to find the back of the net despite his efforts throughout the match. He did score with a looping header just before halftime, but the goal was disallowed for offside, dampening his celebrations.

Despite Ronaldo's absence from the scoresheet, Portugal comfortably secured victory, extending their lead at the top of Group J in the Euro 2024 qualifiers. They have won all three of their matches and currently sit two points ahead of Slovakia in second place. Meanwhile, Bosnia dropped below Luxembourg, finding themselves in fourth position after suffering the defeat.

Bosnia came close to taking the lead in the first half when Edin Dzeko missed the target with a volleyed effort after finding himself unmarked in the box. However, just before halftime, Silva chipped the ball into the net after being played through on goal by Fernandes, who went on to score twice in the later stages of the game to secure Portugal's victory.

Fernandes' excellent header in the 77th minute gave Portugal a two-goal advantage, and he further extended their lead with a clean strike into the top corner on the half-volley in the closing stages. The result strengthened Portugal's chances of qualifying for Euro 2024 in Germany. They will face Iceland in their next match, which will take place in Reykjavik on Tuesday, concluding their current series of international fixtures.