Watch: Celebrity chef Salt Bae draws ire of fans for ‘harassing’ Lionel Messi after World Cup win

Lionel Messi looked unimpressed when he was approached by Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, after Sunday's World Cup final.

After Argentina's win Salt Bae was allowed on to the pitch. The Turkish celebrity chef was spotted tapping Messi on the shoulder and grabbing his arms. After Messi appears to ignore him, Salt Bae touches his arm again and the footballer turns around and quickly shakes his hand before walking off.

Salt Bae was also slammed by fans for posing with the Jules Rimet trophy which is the FIFA World Cup trophy.

In a thrilling affair at the Lusail Stadium, La Albiceleste came out on top with a penalty shootout after the game finished 3-3 after extra-time.

The trophy is famously only allowed to be touched by a select few, and it is safe to say Salt Bae isn't one of them.

In fact, FIFA says: "The original FIFA World Cup Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state." Salt Bae had his hands around the trophy and took a number of photos with the accolade, while posing in front of the cameras.